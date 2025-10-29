Minnesota Twins set to hire Derek Shelton as new manager, MLB reports

The Minnesota Twins are expected to announce former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton as their choice to lead the team, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Shelton was fired by the Pirates in May after starting his sixth season as manager with a 12-26 record, CBS Sports reports.

"[Shelton is] an incredibly smart, curious, and driven baseball leader," said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington in May. "I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary. I wish Derek and his family all the best in their next chapter."

The announcement of Shelton's hiring comes just weeks after the beleaguered Twins announced the end of its run with manager Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons, and a fire sale that saw the team lose almost 40% of its players.

"[Baldelli] led with professionalism and care for both his players and our organization, and we are grateful for the way Rocco represented the Twins," said Joe Pohlad, the team's executive chair, in late September.

Baldelli led the Twins to its third-most wins in team history, as well as three American League Central Divisions titles. He was also named American League Manager of the Year in 2019.

Shelton had a 306-440 record with the Pirates, the first major league team he had ever led.

This isn't Shelton's first rodeo with the Twins. He previously served as the team's bench coach in the 2018 season.