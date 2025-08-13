Fans cry foul after Pohlad family announces decision to keep ownership of Twins

Many Minnesota Twins fans balked on Wednesday as news spread about the Pohlad family's decision to retain the team in their ownership, a change-up from a previous announcement regarding their intent to sell it.

Fans didn't hold back on Facebook, commenting their thoughts under a post with the Pohlad family statement on the team's page, which in part says, "We see and hear the passion from our partners, the community and Twins fans. That passion inspires us. This ownership group is committed to building a winning team and culture for this region, one that Twins fans are proud to cheer for."

"A letter no fan wanted to see," wrote one person. Another wrote, "At this point bananaball is more serious than the Pohlads are." Also posted in the responses were the messages "It's not April 1st?! What kind of sick joke are the Pohlad's playing! SELL THE TEAM!" and "In the words of the great Jack Nicholson 'Go sell crazy someplace else we're all stocked up here.'"

A few comments compared the family to another major sports team owner.

"The Jerry Jones of baseball," wrote one fan, referencing the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Another person commented with a football comparison, but with one that hits a bit closer to home for Minnesota sports fans.

"I haven't felt this hopeless since blair walsh missed the 27-yarder," wrote the fan.

Another comment said, "The new team logo should be a wheelbarrow full of bricks since they are always rebuilding."

Others wrote about the frustration felt by fans.

"Are you that tone deaf?!" wrote one commenter, while another said, "'Build a winning team'... trades the majority of the teams better players," referencing moves made earlier this month that saw nearly 40% of the entire team being traded within a week.

Meanwhile, at least one website has crew neck t-shirts for sale for disgruntled fans, with the front design saying "Pohlads..." written in white and followed by "SELL THE TEAM" in red.

The team's full statement can be seen below.

A letter from the Pohlad family: Posted by Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Note: The video above is from 2024, when the Pohlad family said they were intending to sell the Twins franchise.