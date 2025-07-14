Minnesota Twins add infield, pitching help on day 1 of MLB draft

The Minnesota Twins spent their top pick in the MLB draft on shortstop Marek Houston out of Wake Forest.

The 16th overall pick hit .302 across three seasons in college with 27 home runs. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound infielder was a Third Team All-ACC selection in 2024.

MLB.com ranked Houston as the draft's 15th-best prospect, calling him "arguably the best defensive shortstop" in this year's crop and noting that "he has the tools to play almost anywhere on the diamond as a utilityman."

Minnesota added another shortstop Sunday night: high schooler Quentin Young, the nephew of former Twin Delmon Young. The 6-foot-6 18-year-old is committed to Louisiana State University, and MLB.com said he "has a ton of projection, obvious baseball bloodlines and some loud tools."

The Twins also took two pitchers: Riley Quick out of Alabama and James Ellwanger from Dallas Baptist University. MLB.com praised Quick's fastball and slider, but noted he needs "more experience and polish." Ellwanger, meanwhile, earned high marks for the speed of his pitches, but needs to work on his control and command, according to MLB.com.