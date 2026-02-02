Minnesota Timberwolves bested by Memphis Grizzlies 137-128

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Grizzlies 137-128 on Monday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 30 points and Ty Jerome added 19 for Memphis.

Memphis maintained a double-digit advantage through much of the fourth quarter. Minnesota, behind Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards, seemed poised to overtake Memphis, but the Grizzlies never let the Timberwolves within nine points and snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jaylen Wells scored 18 points for Memphis, while Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. added 16 points apiece.

Edwards led Minnesota with 39 points and seven rebounds. Jaden McDaniels scored 29 points and DiVincenzo finished with 21, including 13 in the fourth. Minnesota had its four-game win streak halted.

The Timberwolves defeated Memphis 131-114 on Saturday in the first of consecutive games between the teams. In that one, Edwards scored 33 and Julius Randle added 27, and Minnesota had four players with at least 20 points.

On Saturday, Memphis made one of its first 18 3-point attempts. On Monday, the Grizzlies used long-range shooting to build a double-digit lead in the first half. Memphis was 8 of 15 from beyond the arc, and the lead reached 14 points. The Grizzlies lwere ahead 66-58 at the half.

Memphis led 98-86 after three quarters and extended its advantage to 109-89 by making its first four shots of the fourth, including three 3-pointers.

Up next

Timberwolves: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Begin a five-game trip in Sacramento on Wednesday.