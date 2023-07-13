Lt. Gov. Flanagan highlights $7 million of grants going to youth employment organizations

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Your tax dollars at work are putting people to work.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is giving $7 million dollars in grants to youth employment organizations across the state, so young people can have paid internships.

"This investment is powerful and we are so excited to be a part of it," said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, who met with dozens of St. Paul area students Thursday morning, who are all benefitting from DEED's Youth at Work grants program.

These young people are all pursuing different passions, which they were connected to through Right Track, one of the 47 youth employment organizations receiving state grant money.

"They can learn more about particular careers and areas and really give it a shot," said Lt. Gov. Flanagan.

This year they've placed 800 young people in paid internships with the hope to expand to 1,000 next year. Two of those teenagers taking advantage of this program right now have found their passion in the political world.

"It helped me realize what I was interested in and aligned those interests with jobs," said Abshir Ali, who is going to be a senior at St. Paul's Central high school this fall.

Ali already interned for a St. Paul city councilperson and served as the chair of the St. Paul Youth Commission. Today, he's interning with Mayor Melvin Carter's office.

"In my first board meeting, a lot of people came up to me and said they're happy that I'm here and they're happy that I'm sharing my voice and I feel welcomed," said Ali.

The program solidified his passion for politics.

"I see myself in law or government, potentially running for office," said Ali.

Gaonu Yang also interned with the St. Paul City Council. This fall she heads to Stanford University to pursue politics and public policy. Her major was inspired by her time interning through Right Track.

"Working at the city government has shown me is what happens here locally is what matters the most," said Yang.

This is not just a program for young people in the cities. There are youth employment opportunities statewide.

To find the nearest organization to you, click here.