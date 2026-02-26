Citizens from across U.S. come to Minnesota to learn ICE resistance tactics

People from across the nation are traveling to the Twin Cities, but not as tourists. Many want to learn in person from Minnesota protesters to bring that knowledge back to their own cities.

Outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building Thursday was one person who is not used to Minnesota winters.

Daryn Jackson traveled from Atlanta to spend the last week alongside protestors and volunteers alike. Jackson is working with Haven Watch, a group that aims to support people once they are released from Whipple.

"I felt deeply compelled to witness this and help as much as I could, but also because I know we are going to have to have to stand up an operation like this in Atlanta by April," Jackson said.

A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility is slated to open just outside of Atlanta later this year. The center is expected to hold up to 10,000 detainees.

Over in downtown Minneapolis, more out-of-towners gathered for a "week of training and action" with a group called Melt the ICE. Organizers say a couple hundred of their attendees traveled from outside of Minnesota, including Lena from Vermont.

"Seeing bold vision coming from a community under attack is really inspiring and as someone from a small place that is also at risk for that increased federal aggression, I want to learn what there is to learn and bring that back home," Lena said.

Organizers say they are hosting meetings around the metro area in opposition to ICE, some aimed at training more observers.

While border czar Tom Homan said in early February he supports the right to protest, he warned Minnesotans not to break the law.

"Professional law enforcement officers should and need to be able to perform their sworn duties without being harassed, impeded or assaulted," Homan said.

Homan said nearly 160 people were arrested in the month of January for impeding or assaulting federal officers.

Despite Operation Metro Surge winding down, Jackson sees what happened in Minnesota as just the beginning.

"What can you do on your street in your neighborhood with the people you live next to right now," Jackson said.