Minnesota teacher licensing board hears proposed legislative improvements to policies on grooming

In October, WCCO brought you a series of stories about the laws and policies surrounding grooming. We introduced you to a young woman who told police she was groomed and sexually assaulted by her band director. Hannah LoPresto's mission in speaking up was to strengthen laws and change policies to better protect kids. On Monday, she had the chance to have her voice heard once again.

She was invited to speak before the state agency on teaching licenses at its legislative committee hearing. When LoPresto learned that the band director had resigned his position but still had a valid teaching license, she worked to try to have it revoked.

He denies wrongdoing and was never charged. LoPresto says she saw room for improvement with the process.

She had the chance to testify about ideas for change during a virtual committee hearing to discuss legislative priorities. This was before the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board, or PELSB. WCCO shared LoPresto's push to lessen the burden of proof required for revocation of a teaching license to include substantiating evidence regardless of conviction. Currently, the board can only take immediate action on a license if there's a criminal conviction. Executive Director Dr. Yelena Baley heard LoPresto's idea, saying it's a fair ask, and invited her to speak.

"There are a significant amount of shortfalls in our Minnesota statutes that are supposed to serve as a safety net to K-12 students. The proposed improvements I've shared are intended to address these shortfalls, creating more robust laws to protect students from sexual abuse, especially at school," LoPresto said.

LoPresto also shared proposals for strengthening laws around mandated reporters, requiring curriculum on consent and sexual abuse prevention, and expanding what the Minnesota Department of Education can investigate.

She also proposed making grooming its own offense. Lawmakers in the House are working on legislation.

The board commended her bravery in coming forward. And Bailey said LoPresto's ideas have raised broader conversations about gaps in the system that need to be shored up, including when schools report alleged misconduct.

The committee will present this to the full board next week, with a vote on legislative priorities expected to happen in December.

