Minnesota Supreme Court to issue ruling in transgender powerlifter's discrimination case

A major decision expected Wednesday morning from the Minnesota Supreme Court could have big implications for transgender athletes across the state.

The ruling in a USA powerlifter's discrimination case could shape how sports organizations operate across Minnesota.

The case centers around JayCee Cooper, a transgender athlete who says USA Powerlifting discriminated against her by barring her from competing in women's events

The lawsuit alleges USA Powerlifting discriminated against Cooper when they denied her entry to two competitions in 2018. Her attorneys argue the policies of USA Powerlifting violate Minnesota's Human Rights Act.

USA Powerlifting says it was not discrimination, arguing Cooper would have a physical advantage in the women's category.

"It's just basic discrimination law that you can't pick out people based on who they are, based on averages, generalizations and stereotypes about what their bodies are like," Jess Braverman, Cooper's attorney, said in December. "That's true for cisgender women, it's true for transgender women and we want to make sure that law is enforced."

If the court sides with Cooper, advocates say it would reaffirm Minnesota's position as a leader on transgender rights.

The court's decision is expected to be released at 10 a.m.