Minnesota Supreme Court rules barring felons from voting isn't uncontstitutional

Talking Points: The push to allow felons released from prison to vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Supreme Court issued a ruling Wednesday that holds current Minnesota law barring felons from voting until after their sentence is complete is not unconstitutional.

The decision in the Schroeder v. Simon case, released more than a year after oral arguments, determined that "plaintiffs have not offered sufficient evidence to prove that [the law regarding felon voting rights] violates the equal protection principle contained in the Minnesota Constitution."

Plaintiffs argued the current law prohibiting voting for people with felony convictions until their sentence is discharged -- including probation, parole and supervised released -- is unconstitutional. One of those who sued, Jennifer Schroeder, spent just one year in jail for drug possession with a 40-year probation period, keeping her from voting until she is 71.

Justice Paul Thissen, writing for the majority, said that while current law passes constitutional muster, the court acknowledges the "troubling consequences" of current state law, including the "disparate racial impacts, flowing from the disenfranchisement of persons convicted of a felony."

But the court said it's up to the state legislature to make changes.

"The Legislature retains the power to respond to those consequences," the opinion reads. "The Minnesota Constitution empowers the Legislature to address the public policy concerns raised by appellants in this case."

The issue is up for consideration at the state capitol. Lawmakers in the Minnesota House of Representatives that would grant people with felony convictions the right to vote upon release from incarceration. A similar proposal is moving through the DFL-led Senate. It's a priority for Democrats in charge at the state capitol.

More than 50,000 Minnesotans are disenfranchised because of the voting rights rules for people with felony convictions, according to an estimate from the ACLU of Minnesota. Twenty-one states have similar policies to what legislators are considering in St. Paul.

Justice Natalie Hudson, who authored the dissent, wrote that the court "eschewed its responsibility" to serve as the "the final guarantor of equality and fairness." She said it's incumbent on the legislature to act on this matter.

"I regret that the court limits the ability of the Minnesota Constitution's equal protection principle to address this injustice," she wrote. "The right to vote is too central to our democracy, and the constraints on that right are too perilous, for us to ignore."

This story will be updated.