Minnesota lawmakers consider whether to restore convicted felons' voting rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota is on track to restore the vote for people with felony records. The move would grant thousands access to the ballot box in future elections.

The ACLU of Minnesota estimates that more 50,000 Minnesotans can't vote because they were convicted of a felony and are still on probation or parole. The proposal moving forward at the capitol would change that, allowing people to vote upon release from prison.

For supporters of the measure, the issue is simple: If Minnesotans on probation, parole or supervision can live and work in communities across the state, they should be able to weigh in on who is elected to represent them.

"Data shows individuals when they have their rights restored, they are more engaged in the community and less likely to reoffend," Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) said.

Twenty-one states have similar policies allowing people to cast ballots once they leave prison.

It's part of a package of proposals from newly empowered Democrats at the capitol, expanding access to the polls.

"I believe in redemption and I also believe in second chances, and this bill gives people second chances," Rep. Hodan Hassan (DFL-Minneapolis) said.

The issue also rests with the Minnesota Supreme Court. More than a year ago, plaintiffs argued before the court that felon voting restrictions are unconstitutional. One of those suing served just one year in jail for drug possession with a 40-year probation period -- which would keep her from voting until she is 71.

Minnesota has lower incarceration rates, but more people on probation compared to many states.

Republicans on a key committee questioned if reforming probation should be the focus of change, not voting rights.

"As you walk out of the door of prison, I'm not sure that's exactly the time most Minnesotans believe those rights should be restored," Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) said.