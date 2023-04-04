Minnesota State Patrol trooper hurt in crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County

ROTHSAY, Minn. – A state trooper was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trooper was struck while sitting in his parked squad car on eastbound Interstate 94 near the town of Rothsay in Otter Tail County. He was at the scene of another crash at the time.

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the other driver wasn't hurt.

The state patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and give plenty of space for other motorists and pedestrians that are along the roadside.