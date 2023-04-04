Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Minnesota State Patrol trooper hurt in crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 4, 2023 01:42

ROTHSAY, Minn. – A state trooper was hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the trooper was struck while sitting in his parked squad car on eastbound Interstate 94 near the town of Rothsay in Otter Tail County. He was at the scene of another crash at the time. 

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the other driver wasn't hurt.

The state patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and give plenty of space for other motorists and pedestrians that are along the roadside.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 4:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.