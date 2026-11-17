When Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson pictures the financial future of the state's largest higher education system, he sees the Titanic headed for an iceberg.

The iceberg is a nearly $100 million budget shortfall, which projections suggest the 26-college and seven-university system could reach by summer 2028.

"We can see it coming," Olson told employees last month at Century College. "If we do nothing," Olson said, the system "will find itself in insolvency."

The financial challenges have long been a problem.

System officials attribute them to insufficient state funding, declining enrollment and inflation. Now they are weighing what would be the most substantial reorganization in three decades, including possible campus mergers or closures and the centralization of services like IT or financial aid.

Initial proposals are expected as soon as January. One solution already approved is to take up to $25 million away from most schools, especially community colleges, to help financially struggling four-year schools.

It's not the first time administrators have warned of potential crises ahead. In 2016, an internal report projected Minnesota State could hit a multi-million budget shortfall in 10 years without massive structural changes.

"We cannot and must not wait until 2025 to begin to make changes or we will only compound the challenges of achieving financial sustainability," stated the report compiled by a workgroup on long-term sustainability. "We must act now."

The report recommended changes including reorganizing the system, sharing administrators across schools and shrinking an "overbuilt" physical footprint.

Now, administrators are weighing some of the same options.

Earlier efforts largely stalled due to conflicts over leadership and faculty outcry over proposals they said would unnecessarily cut academics.

Yet faculty skepticism persists, especially related to system spending and the quick timeline to share ideas that could have major implications for all schools.

"I've been in the system for 37 years, and 36 of those years there was a budget crisis," said Kevin Lindstrom, president of the Minnesota State College Faculty union.

Speaking at Century last month, Olson acknowledged that the issues raised in the 2016 report should've been dealt with earlier but said the report was "put on a shelf."

In an interview with MinnPost, Olson said Minnesota State has no option but to find a solution so it can continue serving its 270,000 students, about two in three resident undergraduates in the state.

"Minnesota fails if Minnesota State fails," he said.

The Legislature created Minnesota State in 1991 by merging public technical colleges, community colleges and four-year universities into one system.

The move was controversial then, even among some lawmakers. In 2000, an audit found that while system officials agreed the merger improved educational options, like students' ability to transfer between schools, it was unclear whether the changes saved money.

In 2010, after another audit documented outsized administrative spending, Minnesota State pledged to cut dozens of central office jobs and consider consolidating administrative services. Some system leaders even suggested merging entire campuses, the audit said — and over half of campus presidents agreed leadership hadn't thoroughly considered that option.

Then came the 2016 internal report, which painted a particularly dire picture: Minnesota State would hit a budget shortfall between $66 million and $475 million in 10 years. A group of administrators, with help from faculty and students, concluded state funding and tuition would not cover future costs.

In addition to shrinking the system's physical footprint and consolidating services, suggested fixes included standardizing curriculum, unifying metro-area schools – requiring faculty to travel between campuses – and making changes to faculty unions that professors saw as attempts to weaken organized labor.

Those were non-starters.

"Overall, the report implies that faculty and staff are worker bees on an assembly line making widgets (in this case, making rubber-stamped students) in more cost-effective ways," Richard Jewell, a now-retired professor at Inver Hills Community College, wrote in response to the 2016 report.

Employee support was low from the beginning. In 2014, unions issued votes of no confidence in then-Chancellor Steven Rosenstone after he quietly signed a $2 million consulting contract to assess the system for a separate potential overhaul. Relations got so frayed that faculty refused to participate in that project until mediators stepped in.

When the 2016 report was released, the Minnesota State College Faculty union said it represented a "manufactured crisis that, while possible, is extremely unlikely."

"It is simply an excuse to implement an agenda not directly related to financial sustainability," they argued.

At the time, system officials raised the alarm that 19 of 31 institutions were under monitoring for poor financial health – more than the eight schools officials are monitoring today. At least 200 employees were laid off, then-Chief Financial Officer Laura King told lawmakers in 2017.

In the following decade, the system took some steps to condense its operations. But warnings of financial headwinds never went away.

"I feel like we've been cutting – death by 1,000 cuts – since I joined the board," Board of Trustees Chair Dawn Erlandson, who joined in 2012, said at a meeting last month.

Alec Sonsteby, president of the four-year faculty union, said administrators' struggle to work with unions, students and staff a decade ago prevented wholesale change. But any major overhaul will be difficult for a public system the size of Minnesota State.

"I think it's a really hard ship to steer," said Sonsteby, who teaches library studies at Metro State University. "Any time fundamentally large changes are proposed, it's just difficult to get buy-in from all the folks you need to get buy-in from."

Minnesota law says the Legislature "intends to provide" two-thirds funding for public higher education institutions.

For Minnesota State, the Legislature hasn't achieved that goal since 2002.

System officials say insufficient state funding, coupled with declining enrollment, consistently drives budget shortfalls. Without that money, they are forced to rely on tuition hikes that risk making schools unaffordable.

Olson joined the system in 2003 and became chancellor in 2023. He said in the last decade, Minnesota State avoided worst-case scenarios, such as closing schools, by implementing targeted consolidations and mergers.

The system already combined administrators at two Anoka-area colleges and is merging two more colleges in the Twin Cities east metro. In 2022, they merged five far-northern community colleges into one school.

But no systemwide efforts have managed to close the widening budget hole, which is currently $31.5 million. College and university presidents report years of layoffs, hiring freezes, spending down reserve funds and academic cuts.

Enrollment as measured by credit hours has fallen nearly 18% in a decade. But the system's physical footprint, which spans nearly 500 football fields, has remained the same.

The bill to maintain those buildings, like fixing boilers and roofs, has more than doubled in 10 years to $2 billion. Even though demolishing buildings saves money, officials say they lack the upfront cash to do it. It's why last month, trustees approved a plan to pull millions from school equipment budgets to raze 12 buildings.

Trustees also approved the plan to move up to $25 million to help St. Cloud and Bemidji universities, a decision officials agreed was relatively unprecedented.

Olson said St. Cloud State and Bemidji State are not the lone driver of financial problems, but the "canaries that are coughing the most in the mine."

College presidents, students and some system leaders expressed concern that shifting money from some schools to help others could harm otherwise stable institutions.

"I never, in 38 years in the Legislature, would have thought we would have had to have done that," said Gene Pelowski, a former Democratic state lawmaker who now sits on the Minnesota State Board of Trustees.

System leaders are pitching this reorganization plan as a group effort involving dozens of faculty, staff and students.

"When we give them an opportunity to debate, to challenge, to come up with alternative ideas, we get smarter," Olson told MinnPost.

Many faculty and staff agree the status quo isn't working. But some are worried system leaders are rushing to make decisions, and they question whether the system is being transparent about what led to the budget issues.

"We are told there is no money, yet new costs continue to be introduced," Jennifer Erwin, who represents system staff, said at an October board meeting. "We are told employees should trust the process, yet timelines continue to shrink."

Lindstrom, the two-year college faculty union president, said he is unconvinced consolidating campuses will save enough money to make a dent in the current budget gap. An ongoing project to share administrators at Anoka Technical College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College will save just $700,000 per year.

He worries academics could be next on the chopping block, similar to 2016.

Unions also question how much an ongoing systemwide technology overhaul has drained the system's finances. The $290 million project, known as Workday, costs nearly $48 million more than originally approved and is several years behind schedule, according to a 2026 state audit.

The four-year faculty union is urging the system to disclose how much Workday has tanked the system budget before it blames financial problems on campuses.

Olson has previously said the project's costs were anticipated.

Tyler Treptow-Bowman, president of the administrative and service faculty union at four-year universities, said in an interview that many faculty accept the reality that systemwide changes are needed. But they have spent a decade worried about layoffs and academic cuts, he said, and that has dragged morale "in the gutter."

This week, the system board will vote to ask state lawmakers for $43 million over the next two years to assist financially challenged institutions, plus another $25 million to demolish facilities and $15 million more for systemwide reorganization.

But the Legislature has already warned state-funded systems not to count on more money as the state contends with its own budget pressures.

For decades, the Legislature has spent less of its budget on higher education in place of other pressing needs like healthcare and K-12 schools. As of 2026, 6% of the state budget went to higher education compared to nearly 15% in the '90s.

Pelowski, the trustee, told MinnPost lawmakers and the governor are the "final arbiters" of how Minnesota State can respond to its financial situation.

"This is a creature of the Legislature: The MinnState system, and the trustees," Pelowski said. "Once the Legislature is in session, the trustees are not in control. The Legislature and the governor is."