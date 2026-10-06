M State to close Detroit Lakes campus due to declining enrollment

Minnesota State Community and Technical College says it is closing its Detroit Lakes campus due to low enrollment.

The college, also known as M State, says the campus will stay open through at least the summer of 2028.

"This was not an easy decision, and it was not made lightly," says M State President Carrie Brimhall. "The Detroit Lakes campus has been part of the community for generations, and we recognize that this news may be disappointing or upsetting for many students, employees, alumni and community members."

Detroit Lakes students will have the opportunity to pursue their education and will receive support through the transition, the school said in a statement.

M State also has campuses in Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, as well as online programs, which all remain fiscally strong, the college said.