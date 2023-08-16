Tips on saving money at the Minnesota State Fair

Fairgoers will fight higher prices at this summer's Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The gates at the Minnesota State Fair open in seven days, and this year, it will cost more to get in.

Back in January, the State Fair board approved an increase in ticket prices by $1. It's a decision that let the fair invest in capital improvements, like redoing the ninth gate, according to spokesperson Maria Hayden.

"Obviously, the last few years have been a little bit different for all of us," Hayden said. "So we're really excited to be able to get back to a little bit of normalcy this year at the fair."

There are still ways to save money this year, though.

If you get preferred discount tickets in advance, visitors can save up to $3 on each of those tickets.

Visitors can also save time and money by using the park and ride option to get to the fairgrounds. There are over 30 different free bus lots running through the metro area that are a short distance from the fairgrounds.

"One of the best tools for saving money at the fair is our Blue Ribbon bargain book," explained Hayden.

The $5 book has "hundreds of dollars worth of savings with 100 different coupons. So that's everything from food to merchandise to rides and games," Hayden said.

There will also be the traditional discount days for seniors, kids and active military members and veterans.