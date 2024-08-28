State fair hosts naturalization ceremony for second year in a row

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's not a traditional courtroom, but it fits in with spirit of the Great Minnesota Get Together.

It's the second year in a row the state fair has hosted a naturalization ceremony. Immigrants from more than a dozen different countries took their final step in the naturalization process on the state fair stage.

"We are stronger when we welcome new citizens," said Judge John R. Tunheim.

Between two ceremonies, more than 50 people became U.S. citizens at the International Bazaar stage.

"When I had my interview they told me it was going to be at the state fair and I was like, that's amazing," said Elizabeth Hougen. "I never thought of coming to the U.S. but somehow I ended up here."

She celebrated alongside her husband, Ethan Hougen.

"It's a great piece of American culture to experience on the day she becomes a citizen," he said.

Elizabeth Hougen has been working towards the goal for years.

"This has been a long process, but this was beautiful and emotional for me," she said.

It draws up similar emotions for Tobi Olawore. He credits his success to his family's support.

"I was like part of the family right away," he said. "And every occasion, everything, they are always here for me."

He plans to celebrate his milestone in true Minnesota fashion, at the fairgrounds.

"The kids are going to go on rides and then I'm going to eat as much as I can," he said.

New citizens are now eligible to vote and run for public office.