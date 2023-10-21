Minnesota State Cornhole Championships draw hundreds to Ramsey

RAMSEY, Minn. — Hundreds of competitors from across the state of Minnesota are descending on Ramsey this weekend for a cornhole competition like none other.

The 2023 State Cornhole Championships brought together more than a dozen cornhole groups from every corner of the state.

"A lot of people will drive. That's how serious people take it," Steve Lamser, of Central Minnesota Cornhole, said. "They'll drive four, five, six hours. I've talked to a few people who drove over six hours to get here."

The event, hosted at Ramsey's Adrenaline Sport Center, brought in nearly 400 competitors. On Saturday, doubles events brought in championship prize purses of thousands of dollars.

"It's a unique sport in that the athletic piece isn't necessarily as crucial," said Jason Jacob, who owns Adrenaline Sport Center. "You still have to be good at what you're doing, but whether you're 17, 18 years old or in your 50s or 60s, you can compete together and do just fine."