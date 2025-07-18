Minnesota Capitol security officer on leave after allegedly posing as undercover cop while intoxicated at bar

A Minnesota State Capitol security officer is on leave after being charged with several crimes, including impersonating an officer.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Cristian Orea, 39, is also charged with third- and fourth-degree DWI — a gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor, respectively — as well as a misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. The charge of impersonating an officer is also a misdemeanor.

Court documents state Minneapolis police were called to Puerto Veracruzano, a bar and restaurant off East Lake Street, just after midnight Monday after security staff reported a man who identified himself as an undercover officer, and who seemed intoxicated, was trying to get inside as part of a "narcotics investigation."

That suspect, Orea, had a "firearm on his belt" and showed security a cellphone picture of a badge that read "State Patrol," the complaint states. Security told the man he couldn't enter with a firearm while intoxicated, leading an "upset" Orea to allegedly accuse staff of interfering with his investigation.

The complaint says Orea then intervened when two men tried to leave the bar without paying, saying — "with his hand on his firearm" — that he was an officer and could arrest them. Staff said Orea went on to show off the picture of his badge to others inside the bar, identifying himself as an officer.

Cristian Orea HCSO

A security member called a Minneapolis officer they knew about the situation, who informed them Orea wasn't with his department and they should call 911, according to the complaint. Orea is then accused of fleeing the bar, with officers soon spotting him a block south in a parked vehicle. He then allegedly drove off and was eventually pulled over a few blocks away.

The complaint states Orea refused to take field sobriety tests, and later blood and urine samples after a search warrant was granted, and told officers "just arrest me." A search of his cellphone yielded a receipt to a tavern off Hiawatha Avenue, noting he paid his tab about 90 minutes before arriving at Puerto Veracruzano.

In a statement released to WCCO on Friday morning, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic confirmed Orea is a Capitol security officer and is now on leave. Below is her full statement:

"The Minnesota State Patrol is committed to integrity, accountability and building and maintaining public trust. We hold all our employees to the highest ethical and professional standards, both on and off duty. Any allegation that those standards are not met is followed by appropriate action in accordance with agency policy. "The allegations contained in the criminal complaint do not reflect our core values or those who wear the Capitol Security uniform with pride. "Capitol Security Officer Cristian Orea has been placed on leave. "We remain focused on serving the public with courage, honor, integrity, excellence and a deep respect for the responsibilities entrusted to us."

If convicted, Orea could face up to a year in prison.

This story will be updated.