Minnesota snowshoer who fell through the ice shares warning to other winter adventurers

On Monday, Katie Shatusky headed out for a walk on Lake Orono with her dog Loomis, trying out new snowshoes she received as a Christmas gift from her husband.

"I felt like I knew it really well. I actually grew up on the lake. I lived in the same house my entire life, so I felt really confident that the water in the lake was safe and frozen enough," Shatusky, of Elk River, said.

She was close to shore and heading around an island, thinking the shallow water would be safer. About a half mile from home, the ice suddenly gave way beneath her.

"Really fast. I didn't hear any cracking. I all just took a step, and then I just was in the water, and then obviously took my breath away," Shatusky said.

After she fell into deep moving water, she put her arms out to reach for the ice, but it immediately broke around her.

"My instincts kind of just kicked in, and I looked over and there was a branch, so I grabbed the branch," Shatusky said.

But her snowshoe was stuck underwater.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, if I can't get my foot free, how am I going to get out?'"

Once free, she pulled herself out and called her husband, who stayed on the phone as she carefully retraced her steps home. Now, she's sharing her experience as a warning, hoping others don't make the same mistake.

"Just making sure you're with somebody. This is kind of funny. My brother actually already made me some ice picks, so that's something you can use if you fall in, you can grab and then pull yourself out," said Shatusky.

For now, she's is sticking to the trails.

"I don't think I'll be on the lake again for a while," she said.

The DNR reminds us that no ice is 100% safe. The agency recommends at least 4 inches of ice for fishing or walking, and at least 7 inches for a snowmobile or small ATV.