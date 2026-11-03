Minnesota sets midterm early voting record with more than 886,000 ballots

More than 886,000 Minnesotans have voted early in this year's midterm election, the highest number of early votes ever cast in a midterm in the state, according to the secretary of state's office.

The office was reporting that total as of Monday morning. Its count of 886,427 early ballots through Sunday topped the 2022 midterm record of 687,062. The previous record was broken days ago, but the enthusiasm hasn't dropped.

Nearly 69,000 people had voted early in Minneapolis. The city set a record for early voting in a non-presidential election year when it had accepted 52,661 early and absentee ballots as of Oct. 28, CBS News Minnesota reported Thursday. The city's elections director had said earlier that week that early voting sites were bustling.

Rain did not slow the turnout there. A WCCO reporter saw a strong, steady stream of voters Monday morning despite the soggy start, with election workers out in the rain directing and assisting people.

Some voters said they cast ballots early for convenience. One voter said this is an important election with a lot at stake.

Early in-person voting was open until 5 p.m. Monday. Voters who still have an absentee ballot at home should not mail it at this point. They must drop it off at an authorized location, not their polling place, by 5 p.m. Tuesday.