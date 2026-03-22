Minnesota senators to vote whether to allow young children on Senate floor for breastfeeding

Young mothers working as Minnesota state senators are trying to change a system that was never designed to include them, saying their workplace is not allowing them time and space to breastfeed their infants.

The Minnesota Legislature has passed a law requiring employers to give women the time in their workday and a space where they can pump breast milk. Without the ability to pump, a mother's milk supply can dry up.

"When I saw a new batch of women coming in and having babies, I thought just because I had to go through it doesn't mean they have to. We have to make sure that the Senate is welcoming and all people can participate," Republican Sen. Julia Coleman said.

Unlike the Minnesota House, which does allow children on the House floor, the Minnesota Senate bars children from being on the floor. DFL Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten was recently kicked off the Senate floor because she was holding her baby, Leo.

"That day he was sick and I needed to bring him with me to work, I brought him on the floor. He did really well, but we were told he needed to leave because our kids aren't allowed on the Senate floor," Oumou Verbeten said.

A similar debate was settled eight years ago in the U.S. Senate when the Senate voted unanimously to allow children under 1 to be on the U.S. Senate floor. Minnesota senators are asking for somethng similar.

"I think it's a good thing for us to be more of a family-friendly institution," Oumou Verbeten said.

"I think we are going to see bipartisan support and opposition. I think we are going to see the old guard versus a wave of young parents," Coleman said.

A vote to allow children on the Senate floor is scheduled for Wednesday.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Adam Del Rosso every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.