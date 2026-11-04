Steve Simon reelected Minnesota secretary of state, CBS News projects

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has won reelection to a fourth term, CBS News projects.

Simon, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Tad Jude.

In the 2024 presidential election, Minnesota had one of the highest voter turnouts in the country. The same year, the state saw the highest youth voter turnout in the country.

Simon was sworn in as Minnesota's 22nd secretary of state on Jan. 5, 2015. Before that, he served in the Minnesota House for 10 years, representing the Twin Cities suburbs of St. Louis Park and Hopkins.