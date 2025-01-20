Dangerous cold sees school closings extend into Tuesday in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 20, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Some schools and organizations in Minnesota are announcing additional closings for Tuesday, following a wave of closings Monday amid dangerous cold.

Canby Public Schools, Marshall Public Schools and Tracy Public Schools, among many others, will all be closed for the day. Many other schools across the state were previously scheduled to be off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But with students expected to return to classes Tuesday, a number of schools are getting ahead of the potentially dangerous conditions.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect across northern Minnesota through Tuesday at noon. The rest of the state is under cold weather advisories for the same time frame.

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Tuesday will see temperatures back up to the single digits, albeit still with below-zero wind chills. There are opportunities for light snow going into the rest of the week.

