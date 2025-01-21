Tuesday starts with hazardous cold, then temps rise above zero

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 21, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning will bring the coldest air of our recent frigid stretch, but after that, temperatures will rise above zero.

Temperatures will start out in the negative teens, with wind chills between 35 and 40 below zero. An extreme cold warning remains in place for the entire state through noon, and a NEXT Weather Alert is in effect.

Dozens of schools across Minnesota are closed due to the dangerous cold.

By afternoon, temperatures will climb into the positives, though wind chills will remain below zero.

On Wednesday, highs will rebound to average, topping out in the mid-20s. There will be a chance for snow in the morning as a weak system passes, which could bother early commuters.

Thursday will bring another brief cooldown, with highs in the single digits for some.

More light snow is possible to end the week, then we push into the weekend with temperatures in the 20s.