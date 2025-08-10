Inmate suspected of having "hooch" stabs officer at Minnesota's Rush City prison, DOC says

A correctional officer was stabbed by an inmate on Saturday afternoon at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Rush City, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

Officials say staff were in the midst of routine cell searches at about 3:20 p.m. when they encountered an inmate suspected of having "hooch," or homemade alcohol.

"When officers approached, the incarcerated person assaulted staff with a makeshift weapon (shank)," officials said in a statement released on Sunday morning.

One of the officers suffered "a puncture wound," officials said. The injury is considered non-life threatening and the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Three other officers who subdued the inmate were also injured. All three were "evaluated and released" from an area hospital.

Officials say after the attack, the inmate — who's serving a life sentence for first-degree murder — was transferred to the state's maximum security prison, MCF-Oak Park Heights.

Rush City prison was put on lockdown following the attack, but it was lifted on Saturday evening in all areas except where the assault occurred, officials said.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said his department's special investigations team is leading the investigation, and is expected to recommend assault charges to the Chisago County Attorney's Office.

"This senseless act of violence serves as a stark reminder of the dangers correctional staff face every day in service to public safety," Schnell said. "We are grateful for the swift and courageous actions of our staff, and we are providing them the care and support they need. We will pursue every available remedy to hold the assailant accountable for this cowardly attack."

MCF-Rush City is located about 60 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

This story will be updated.