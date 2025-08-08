Minnesota Renaissance Festival preparing to welcome visitors for first time since April fire

Minnesota Renaissance Festival ready to welcome visitors following fire

Just four months ago, fire tore through the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds in Shakopee, but one week from opening, the gates are ready to welcome visitors.

It doesn't matter if you have a trunk or can throw fire around like a pro; it's the many sights and sounds that make the Minnesota Renaissance Festival special.

"We welcome everyone into the village. We want everyone to feel a part of what we do here every day," said Lorde Bacon, an actor at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival.

Whether you're looking to chomp on a turkey leg, speak to an actual mermaid or see a knight in shining armor sharpen a sword, the festival says it's ready to open its gates for 2025, adding new attractions like a viking invasion game.

"It's an adventure for anyone who's come," said Stephanie Whipps, the festival's executive director.

Flames seen from a fire dancer at the festival's VIP Preview Party weren't the only ones on its grounds this year.

A fire caused by lightning destroyed several vendors at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee on April 17, 2025. WCCO

"This summer has been a little extreme. After the fire, we had a little more to do than we did previously," said Whipps. "We are close to ready to rock."

Whipps says the April fire displaced three artisan booths out of the roughly 450 booths festival-wide, but those crafters already picked other spots for this year.

"The 600 area's gonna look different. It'll be operational. There's gonna be slightly more food in that area, lastly," Whipps said.

The festival says the cause of the fire was a lightning strike. No injuries were reported in April's fire.

"We're as ready and prepared as we always are," Lorde Bacon said.

Bringing the magic to your day, which is these princesses' favorite part.

"You leave everything at the door and we bring the joy," said Auntie Ingril, the 32nd Princess of Genovia, another actor.

The festival runs from Aug. 16 through Sept. 28. Tickets for the festival are available online.