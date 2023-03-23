These Minnesota cities are ranked among the best places to live in the US

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new ranking places three Minnesota cities among the best places to live in the country.

According to Livability, Rochester is the third-best place to live in the United States. Minneapolis ranks sixth and Bloomington comes in at No. 36. On a smaller, Midwest-specific list, Rochester and Minneapolis maintain their rankings and Bloomington comes 15th.

Livability noted Rochester's "gorgeous scenery" and vibrant arts culture, Minneapolis' "innovative economy" and Bloomington's "collection of enviable amenities."

Six Wisconsin cities made the national list as well, with Madison earning the top spot. Waukesha (12), Appleton (39), Green Bay (74), Eau Claire (78) and La Crosse (89) also earned rankings. Only Madison, Waukesha and Appleton made the top 25 Midwestern spots list.

Madison's reputation as a "welcoming place" with a "resilient economy" earned it the No. 1 overall ranking.

Livability said it examined more than 50 data points for each city. Those data points were grouped into eight categories; amenities, economy, demographics, housing, social and civic capital, education, transportation and infrastructure, health care and remote readiness.

Earlier this week, Niche released its own rankings of the best places to live in Minnesota. Three St. Paul neighborhoods topped the list.