Friday starts out rainy in Twin Cities, ends cooler; Saturday will be #Top10WxDay

The Twin Cities area is getting some much-needed rain Friday morning, and the rest of the day will offer a cool end to the work week.

A small, low-pressure system is working across the metro and southern Minnesota in the morning hours. Isolated flooding is a concern in the Minnesota River valley, where 2 to 4 inches may fall when all is said and done.

WCCO

Things should dry up more into the evening as the system exits to the south and high pressure builds back in. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s or lower 70s.

Over the weekend, highs will return to the mid-80s, and we'll see plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be a #Top10WxDay, with low humidity and calm winds.

Early next week, a cold front with storm chances could knock highs down a few degrees.