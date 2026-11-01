Minnesota races heat up as record voter turnout expected ahead of Election Day

With just days until Election Day, it appears Minnesota could be headed to a record voter turnout.

Both internal and external polling show many races moving towards the Democrats not only across the country but in Minnesota, too. That includes the Minnesota governor's race, where the average of recent polls shows DFL Candidate Amy Klobuchar surging ahead of House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 51% to 40%.

"What's happening is she already had a lead coming in. There was an undecided group. The undecideds are breaking late, and they're breaking late disproportionately towards Amy Klobuchar," DFL Analyst Abou Amara said.

In the Minnesota U.S. Senate race, the story this fall has been the strength of Republican political newcomer and former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. The race has featured brutal third-party ads attacking Tafoya for her previous praise for President Trump and blasting DFL candidate Peggy Flanagan for Minnesota's sweeping fraud scandals.

The average of recent polls shows Flanagan leading 48.3% to 42.5 %, still within the margin of error. Mr. Trump endorsed Tafoya Oct. 12.

"I don't think it's the Trump endorsement that hurt Michelle Tafoya because she has not touted it. No one's really paid any attention to it, and she has comfortably made herself independent," Republican Analyst Amy Frederikson said.

In the attorney general's race, Republican challenger Ron Schutz has led incumbent DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison in some polls, but in the most recent polls Ellison has emerged with a narrow lead, though still within the margin of error.

The race has also featured intense, often misleading third-party ads targeting Schutz for being a Trump supporter and tying Ellison to the state's fraud crisis.

"I just think this is always a tight race. The attorney general has always been; last time it was .8%," Frederikson said.

"(He's a) Fierce campaigner, probably has the best operation in the 5th Congressional District, and so he's able to mobilize a lot of voters — his old congressional district — to mobilize those voters again. 2018, he barely won. This is a much better environment. I think Keith Ellison's going to be fine," Amara said.

With control of Congress at stake, two Minnesota congressional races are being watched closely here and around the country.

The 2nd Congressional District seat is being left open by DFL Rep. Angie Craig. Former Democratic state Sen. Matt Little faces off against Republican state Sen. Eric Pratt.

In Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, at least one poll has indicated an upset, with Democrat Jake Johnson holding the smallest lead over incumbent Republican Brad Finstad.