Early voting starts Friday and other things to know about Minnesota's presidential primary

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans can start early voting Friday for the March 5 Super Tuesday presidential primary.

Minnesota is one of 16 states holding contests that day.

There are two ways you can vote starting tomorrow.

You can vote in person at your city or county election office. You can also request an absentee ballot from the Minnesota secretary of state's website.

There are a few changes this presidential primary.

First, your name will only be disclosed to the political party whose primary you chose to vote in. In 2020, primary voters' names and which primary they voted in were distributed to all political parties.

Also, the Minnesota law restricting individuals to helping just three other people vote has been struck down by a federal court.

"There is no limit on the number of people that a given individual can assist," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said. "So for any reason in a polling place, whether that's by reason of a physical disability, whether that's by reason of English language proficiency, those are the two most common."

Another change: in previous elections, Minnesotans have had until a week before the election to call back their vote if they have changed their mind, or if their candidate has dropped out.

This year you will not have as long a period to change your ballot — you will only be able to change it up until the close of business Feb. 15.