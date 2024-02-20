Two weeks before Super Tuesday, Minneapolis extends hours at Early Vote Center

MINNEAPOLIS — As Super Tuesday draws near, Minneapolis is giving early voters more time to vote in person.

Minnesota's presidential primary election is slated for March 5. Registered voters can cast their ballot early in person through March 4.

Beginning Tuesday through Feb. 29, the Early Vote Center will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. On March 1, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On weekends, it is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Early Vote Center is at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services at 980 E. Hennepin Ave.

The city recommends submitting mail-in ballots by Feb. 27. After that, they should be returned in person to the location above.

Any registered voter in Minnesota can vote in the primary, though you may only vote in one of the major parties' primaries.

Minnesota is one of 16 states holding a primary on Super Tuesday.

Here are the names that will appear on the DFL ballot in Minnesota:

Joseph R Biden Jr

Eban Cambridge

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Jason Palmer

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Cenk Uygur

Marianne Williamson

And these are the GOP primary candidates:

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

Those waiting for Super Tuesday to vote can find their polling place by clicking here.