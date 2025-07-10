Minnesota poison control sees increase in calls for mushroom exposure — most involving kids under 5

How to keep your kids and yourself safe from dangerous mushrooms

A warm, wet summer weather means wild mushrooms are multiplying, and poison control calls are increasing.

Most of those calls involve children under 5 picking or eating a mushroom that could be poisonous.

From April through June, the Minnesota Regional Poison Center says it has received 66 calls for potential exposures. Last year, during that same time period, they received 55 calls. About 60% of those calls involve children under 5.

"This is the highest number of calls that I can recall as my time as a medical director... cannot remember a spring this busy," Dr. John Cole, the Medical Director at the Minnesota Regional Poison Center.

From forest floors to front yards — some mushrooms are edible, others are highly toxic.

"Mushrooms can be dangerous; the wrong species can have enough poison in it where one mushroom could be fatal," Cole said.

Fortunately, no fatal poisonings have been reported this year.

Experts say mushroom poisoning extends beyond children to those out foraging.

Jaime Rockney has been foraging for nearly a decade and now teaches others how to do it safely. She says picking with purpose and not eating every mushroom you pick is crucial.

"We start by teaching people mushrooms that don't have poisonous lookalikes. We also want to teach people about poisonous ones, the ones that are deadly," Rockney said.

If you suspect someone has eaten a wild mushroom, call the Minnesota Regional Poison Center immediately at 1-800-222-1222. Their poison specialists work with mushroom identification experts called mycologists to determine if a mushroom is poisonous.

Calling is free and confidential and is available 24/7 for all Minnesotans.

Visit the Minnesota Regional Poison Center's website for prevention tips, educational resources and downloadable materials.