Two months after 3-day strike, 15K Minnesota nurses may strike again

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota nurses say they aren't getting anywhere in negotiations with hospitals and they may authorize another strike.

In September, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association went on a three-day strike. After that, they said they were hopeful they could get back to the bargaining table and get a deal done.

But on Thursday, the nurses' union says that hasn't happened despite a number of meetings with their hospital groups.

One nurse at M Health Fairview talked about the issues most important to them.

"We continue to be met with resistance when it comes to top issues that are important to our nurses: staffing, fair wages, paid family leave, increased sick and vacation accrual and recognition to all nurses for the sacrifice made during the COVID pandemic," Chelsea Schafter said.

On Nov. 30, the 15,000 nurses in the union will vote yet again to possibly authorize a strike. The nurses have been trying to get a deal done for eight months now.

The Twin Cities hospital group coalition said it is committed to reaching a fair and equitable contract agreement. The coalition also said it has suggested mediation, but the nurses' union continues to reject that idea.