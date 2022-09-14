"People are not going to stop getting sick": Nurses return for 3rd day of strike

"People are not going to stop getting sick": Nurses return for 3rd day of strikeget the free app
Wednesday marks the final full day of picketing for 15,000 Minnesota nurses during their historic strike.
However, some nurses will be returning to their jobs before the strike officially ends Thursday at 7 a.m.
Allina Health said in a statement that nurses at United Hospital will be back on the job at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Minnesota Nurses Association leaders said the early return was because of a clerical error found in their 10-day strike notice.
The rest of the Allina nurses will return along with all of the other striking nurses, Thursday.
Check live updates below. Yesterday's updates can be found here.
Day 3 of nurse strike underway
WCCO's Pauleen Le is covering the strike from downtown St. Paul. Check this page for updates throughout the day.
Talking to patients affected by the strike
Some nurses will be returning to their jobs before the strike officially ends Thursday at 7 a.m.
Allina Health said in a statement that nurses at United Hospital will be back on the job at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Minnesota Nurses Association leaders said the early return was because of a clerical error found in their 10-day strike notice.
The rest of the Allina nurses will return along with all of the other striking nurses, Thursday.
The early return is good news for some patients like Ryan Nelson-Caine of Brooklyn Center. He and his wife have a scheduled cesarean section for their first child at United Hospital early Thursday morning.
Nelson-Caine said they tried to reschedule their C-section after finding out they'd be working with travel nurses, but they were unable to because per hospital policy they needed a medical reason to move a procedure.
He said he and his wife wanted to show their support for striking nurses in their fight for better staffing and fair wages.
"People are not going to stop getting sick," he said. "They're not going to stop having babies. They're not going to stop needing care. There's always going to be a market for the hospitals and for the companies that run them and the people that they partner with to continue to make money. That's not always the case for labor and they deserve a cut of the pie for the work that they're putting in for the hospitals to recoup that money."
Nelson-Caine also added that he and his wife did research on travel nurses and were comfortable working with them, but understands that's not the case for everyone.
"We have the ability and the resources to go ask the questions and the know-how to navigate the situation," he said. "For someone who just hears this and you're planning to have a child, you've got enough going on that you don't need the added stress of trying to worry about what your care is going to look like on the day that you're delivering your child."
Allina Health said in a statement: "The replacement RNs are quality, experienced nurses that are licensed by the Minnesota Board of Nursing and meet the same credentialing guidelines as our staff nurses."
Health system leaders also added they've had successful visits from the Minnesota Department of health this week as part of their increased oversight during the strike to ensure quality care is being delivered.
Allina and union nurses were supposed to meet Tuesday to continue contract negotiations, but the meeting was canceled. As WCCO has reported, Allina officials want to wait until the strike is over to continue talking.
There is still no tentative date for when both sides will head back to the negotiating table.
Nurses brought in at hospitals during strike offered $8,000+ for 5 days' work
Around 15,000 Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and Duluth are heading back to the picket line Tuesday morning.
At Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, a coach bus filled with traveling nurses was seen arriving as striking nurses were setting up outside.
Job postings circulating online for traveling nurses from Medical Staffing Solutions advertise pay starting at just under $8,000 for this strike specifically. That pay covers the three days of the strike in addition to two days of training. Other advertisements on Indeed list positions at more than $10,000 for the duration of the strike.
By the numbers, traveling nurses could be making just under $1,600 per day on the lower end of the advertised spectrum.
Check out the full story.