Minnesota nonprofit helps children process feelings on gun violence, other tough topics, through art

By Jennifer Mayerle

MINNEAPOLIS — Art and spoken word can help break down barriers and allow people to share openly when it comes to tough topics like gun violence.

The nonprofit Art is My Weapon is working with a young group from the Doorstep Foundation to do just that.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle was there to capture the conversation as part of WCCO's series on the Cost of Gunfire.

Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as an intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist joined WCCO as a reporter in May 2014. She also anchors "WCCO Saturday Morning" from 8-9 a.m.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 7:00 PM CDT

