Minnesota neighbors helping neighbors during uncertain times around SNAP benefits

Dozens of hands are full walking into Sunday morning church at St. Joan of Arc in Minneapolis. Michael Burmaster is one of many parishioners who feel called to donate food right now.

"Obviously, things are tough right now for a lot of people. I've retired, but work at a grocery store and peanut butter, some staples were on sale, so I picked up some extra and bring them to church here every Sunday," said Burmaster.

Collecting food is a year-round effort at St. Joan of Arc, but the uncertainty around SNAP benefits is leading to more giving than usual.

"We are seeing a great influx of food donations, which for us are picked up by the local Sabathani Community Center every week," said Julie Madden, director of Justice and Peace Ministries at St. Joan of Arc.

Sabathani Community Center is a south Minneapolis African American-founded nonprofit that offers a food shelf, free clothing and activities for kids and seniors.

St. Joan of Arc says anyone is welcome to donate — always.

"You do not have to show your catholic ID card to give food to St. Joan of Arc," said Madden. "And most communities of faith, if not all, are open and very willing to accept community donations."

Over in the east metro, an Ojibwe and queer woman-owned coffee shop in Roseville is doing its part, too. Michelle Stoffell donated a bag of groceries on Sunday before ordering her cup of joe.

"Just seeing an easy opportunity to look around your pantry, gather up what you don't need, and others may benefit from, Makwa is making it real easy," said Stoffell.

Makwa Coffee collected and donated over 2,000 pounds of food in two weeks, giving donations to Keystone Community Services and the Department of Indian Work in Little Canada.

"Any of our neighbors and friends could be the ones in need. It's not easy to tell who is in need just by looking at them, and so it fosters a sense of 'We're all in this together.'" said Stoffell.

Makwa Coffee says it will continue to collect food donations through November.

"In the middle of this suffering that these cuts are causing, there is the hope that we will love each other out of this," said Madden.