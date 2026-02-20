Trump says he's considering limited military strike on Iran

Washington — President Trump says he's considering a limited military strike on Iran, as the U.S. military builds up its presence in the region.

"I guess I can say I am considering that," the president said when a reporter asked him Friday if he's considering a limited military strike on the country. The press didn't have the chance to hear the rest of the president's response as reporters were ushered out of the room where the president was meeting with governors from across the country.

On Thursday, CBS News reported Mr. Trump had not yet made a final decision about whether to strike, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Top national security officials have told the president the military is ready for potential strikes as soon as Saturday, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend, the sources said.

The president this week said Iran has no more than 10 to 15 days to reach a deal on its nuclear program, and warned that "bad things" would happen if they didn't.

"Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing," Mr. Trump said Thursday at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace, which also focused on security in Gaza. "And if they join us, that'll be great, if they don't join us, that'll be great, too. But it'll be a very different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region and they must make a deal. Or, if that doesn't happen, I maybe, can understand if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. But bad things will happen if it doesn't."