Minnesota National Guard trains with Allina Health in new simulation center

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota National Guard spent Friday training side by side with medical professionals at Allina Health in a new simulation center.

It was a hands-on learning opportunity for a field medic platoon from the guard's 34th Infantry Division, which has a federal defense mission as well as a responsibility to respond to local emergencies.

"It's really a great opportunity to work hand in hand and train side by side with individuals we are likely to be working with in the event of a domestic emergency," said Capt. Eric Jezierski with the Minnesota National Guard. "Trying to test their knowledge and their ability to think on their feet and solve some challenging problems."

The most deployed National Guard in the country made sure it was ready to serve and protect in Minnesota, when called upon.

It's all about preparedness, officials say. Training at the Vanderbloom Simulation Center will help protect the people of Minnesota in the event of an emergency. The center has five simulation rooms, a skills bay and four debrief areas.

"The way we work in the hospital is quite different from the way that EMS or National Guard work in the field but when we take those patients in, that transfer of care is incredibly important," said Kimberly Holmquist, a simulation leader with Allina Health.

"Very likely folks that we are training alongside today we could be working alongside during a real emergency," said Jezierski.

The simulation center was funded entirely through fundraising.