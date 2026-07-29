Trump administration probes Minnesota over "transgender dolls" in schools

The Trump administration says it is investigating the Minnesota Department of Education over allegations about the use of "transgender dolls" in schools.

The U.S. Department of Education launched the investigation to ensure compliance with the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, which requires parental consent for the collection of certain sensitive information, including sexual behavior or attitudes.

The Department of Education says it received complaints from Minnesota parents claiming they were not notified or allowed to opt their children out of an activity using "transgender dolls" in the classroom.

The Trump administration says MyGender Dolls will be available for educators in Minnesota classrooms with students as young as 4 years old.

MyGender Dolls are a "therapeutic play approach designed for gender diverse children ages 4-10," and provide "developmentally appropriate, evidence-informed resources," according to the company's website.

In response to the investigation, the Minnesota Department of Education said it "has no involvement" with the program and that it is a University of Minnesota study.

The University of Minnesota said in a statement that it is "firmly committed to supporting the innovative research of our faculty and students."

University officials also disputed the Trump administration's claims that the dolls were developed using taxpayer funds, saying MyGender Dolls "participated in privately funded review competitions and received no state or federal dollars to support the development of the dolls or commercialization efforts."

The complaint about the dolls was submitted by Defending Education, a national organization "working to restore schools at all levels from activists imposing harmful agendas," according to its website.

WCCO has reached out to Gov. Tim Walz's office for comment on the investigation and has yet to hear back.