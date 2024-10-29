Watch CBS News
Minnesota missionary killed in "act of violence" in Africa, church says

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A community is in mourning after a Minnesota missionary was killed abroad.

Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes says it was notified on Friday that Beau Shroyer died in the African nation of Angola. According to the church, he was the victim of "an act of violence while serving Jesus." 

Shroyer leaves behind his wife, Jackie, and five children, who are all still in Angola. 

The lead pastor Troy Easton addressed his congregation during Sunday service.

"Today we grieve and we ache for Jackie and the children and their families," Easton said. "We hurt for us."

On Tuesday, a State Department representative confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in Angola.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the representative said in a statement. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

There is no word yet on any suspects in the killing.  

