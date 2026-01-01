$1 million Minnesota Lottery raffle tickets sold in Coon Rapids, International Falls

Two lucky lottery players are starting the new year as millionaires.

According to Minnesota Lottery, one Minnesota Millionaire Raffle ticket was sold at a Holiday Stationstore in Coon Rapids on 13051 NW Round Lake Blvd. The other was sold in International Falls at Forestland Sales on 1111 Third St.

Both businesses will also earn a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Minnesota Lottery says a million Minnesota Millionaire Raffle tickets went on sale on Oct. 21, 2025, and sold out in record time.

"The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle has been an annual tradition for many Minnesotans since 2006," said Adam Prock, executive director of the Minnesota Lottery. "With this being the 20th anniversary, we wanted to give players a million reasons to celebrate and make this year extra special. Congratulations to all 20,000 winners!"

In addition to the two $1 million tickets, there were also five $100,000 prizes, five $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes and 40 $20,000 prizes.

Prizes must be claimed within a year of the drawing date. Claims over $50,000 must be made in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

