How communities across Minnesota are marking Memorial Day in 2026

Several Minnesota communities are offering events and programs on Memorial Day to honor those who gave their life for this country.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, there is a Memorial Day service at Cottage Grove City Hall.

At 10:30 a.m., Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis is holding a ceremony.

At 11 a.m., there are events in Eden Prairie at the Veterans Memorial at Purgatory Creek Park and in Montevideo at Sunset Cemetery. WCCO's John Lauritsen will be giving the keynote address in Montevideo, his hometown.

Blaine will hold its annual program at 2 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park.

At the State Capitol, a service will be held at the Minnesota Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 3 p.m.

Over the weekend, more than 2,400 volunteers placed flags at every headstone in Fort Snelling National Cemetery — nearly 200,000 flags in total. The cemetery will host its annual program at 10 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Richard Middleton, the commander of Fort Snelling's Memorial Rifle Squad.

The flags at each headstone will stay up throughout the week. Volunteers are asking you to come help take them down next Saturday. The flags are collected to use again in years to come.