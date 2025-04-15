Watch CBS News
Health

Minnesota lawmakers warn of "devastating" impact of potential Medicaid cuts

By
Beret Leone
Beret Leone
Reporter
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Read Full Bio
Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

Lawmakers warn looming health care cuts would have “significant negative impacts”
Lawmakers warn looming health care cuts would have “significant negative impacts” 01:44

State lawmakers say millions of dollars in health care funding are at risk if a proposal in the U.S. Congress goes through.

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday morning spoke out on looming cuts they believe would have "significant negative impacts" on Minnesotans.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison spoke about the importance of Medicaid, which in Minnesota is known as medical assistance. It's the state's largest source of insurance, but advocates say cuts will impact everyone whether they use it or not.

U.S. Congress has proposed slashing Medicaid and health care funding, a move that could result in $880 billion in cuts. If that happens, estimates indicate that Minnesotans could lose up to $1.6 billion annually in federal funds. It's a move advocates say would be catastrophic to the state's health care.

"The Republican proposal to gut Medicaid will not only be devastating to the 1.4 million Minnesotans who get their health care coverage through Medicaid, it will be devastating to all Minnesotans, and I think that's really important to emphasize today. It will impact everyone regardless of whether you get your health care through Medicaid or not. It will be devastating for local hospitals, our health care system and our state budget," said Morrison.

Beret Leone
web-beret-leone-1.jpg

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.