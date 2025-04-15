Minnesota lawmakers warn of "devastating" impact of potential Medicaid cuts

State lawmakers say millions of dollars in health care funding are at risk if a proposal in the U.S. Congress goes through.

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday morning spoke out on looming cuts they believe would have "significant negative impacts" on Minnesotans.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison spoke about the importance of Medicaid, which in Minnesota is known as medical assistance. It's the state's largest source of insurance, but advocates say cuts will impact everyone whether they use it or not.

U.S. Congress has proposed slashing Medicaid and health care funding, a move that could result in $880 billion in cuts. If that happens, estimates indicate that Minnesotans could lose up to $1.6 billion annually in federal funds. It's a move advocates say would be catastrophic to the state's health care.

"The Republican proposal to gut Medicaid will not only be devastating to the 1.4 million Minnesotans who get their health care coverage through Medicaid, it will be devastating to all Minnesotans, and I think that's really important to emphasize today. It will impact everyone regardless of whether you get your health care through Medicaid or not. It will be devastating for local hospitals, our health care system and our state budget," said Morrison.