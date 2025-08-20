Wisconsin officials report potential measles exposure at 2 travel stops

Target CEO set to step down next year, and more headlines

Officials say a traveler from out of state who visited two Wisconsin gas stations may have exposed others to measles.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the potential exposures affect those who were at the Flying J Travel Center in Roberts and the Pilot Travel Center in Beloit on Aug. 4.

The exposure window for Flying J was 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m., while those at Pilot may have been exposed between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Health officials urge anyone who may have been exposed to confirm their immunization status. Symptoms of the disease include a runny nose, high fever, tiredness, cough, irritation and discoloration of the eyes and a red rash with raised bumps. Anyone exposed on Aug. 4 would likely see symptoms by Aug. 25, the health department said.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to avoid public places and notify their doctor.

Wisconsin has seen nine cases of measles so far this year, all of them in Oconto County in July.

Five cases have been reported in Minnesota this year. Health officials in that state say declining vaccination rates are leading to a rise in measles cases. In 2019, more than 92% of Minnesota kindergarteners were fully vaccinated. In 2024, that number had decreased to 87%. Last year, there were 70 cases in Minnesota, about one-third of the total cases in the state since 2010.