Minnesota man accused of stolen valor, stealing $100K+ in benefits

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A northwestern Minnesota man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the government by falsely claiming to be a decorated veteran.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mikhail Wicker, of Dilworth, is charged with one count each of wire fraud, false military discharge certificate, fraudulent use of military medals and theft of government funds.

Court documents say that from 2015 through 2020, Wicker fraudulently obtained benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs by claiming he was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He also claimed he had suffered from combat-related injuries and that he had been a prisoner of war during deployment in Iraq in 2005.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota lawmakers mull basic income pilot program sending $500 monthly payments to low-income families

Wicker allegedly said he suffered from PTSD and other injuries from an improvised explosive device attack while serving in Iraq.

Charges state Wicker submitted, forged and falsified documents including a Purple Heart certificate.

Wicker received more than $100,000 in veterans' benefits despite never serving in the military, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.