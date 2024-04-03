Watch CBS News
Crime

Minnesota man accused of stolen valor, stealing $100K+ in benefits

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 3, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 3, 2024 02:05

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A northwestern Minnesota man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the government by falsely claiming to be a decorated veteran.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mikhail Wicker, of Dilworth, is charged with one count each of wire fraud, false military discharge certificate, fraudulent use of military medals and theft of government funds.

Court documents say that from 2015 through 2020, Wicker fraudulently obtained benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs by claiming he was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He also claimed he had suffered from combat-related injuries and that he had been a prisoner of war during deployment in Iraq in 2005.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota lawmakers mull basic income pilot program sending $500 monthly payments to low-income families

Wicker allegedly said he suffered from PTSD and other injuries from an improvised explosive device attack while serving in Iraq.

Charges state Wicker submitted, forged and falsified documents including a Purple Heart certificate.

Wicker received more than $100,000 in veterans' benefits despite never serving in the military, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 3, 2024 / 9:07 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.