Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeve named WNBA's best coach in July

The Minnesota Lynx are atop the WNBA standings by several games, and the woman in charge of the whole operation is getting her dues.

The WNBA announced Monday that Cheryl Reeve is the league's Coach of the Month for July.

The Lynx went 9-3 in July, capping the month with a 100-93 win over the New York Liberty, the WNBA's No. 2 team, in their first matchup since last year's finals.

Minnesota averaged 87.8 points a game last month and allowed 78.5 points per game on defense — if maintained over a full season, both would top every other team in the league.

Reeve is also coaching the league's leading MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, to a career year. In July, Collier averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks a night. The superstar left Saturday's 53-point win over the Las Vegas Aces with an ankle injury, but Reeve said it's too soon to tell how severely she's hurt.

Reeve, who also serves as the team's president of basketball operations, was named both Coach and Basketball Executive of the Year last season.

The Lynx are 24-5 as of Monday.