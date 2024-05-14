Minnesota Lynx start season Tuesday against Seattle Storm. Here's what you need to know.

Meet the newest member of the Minnesota Lynx

Meet the newest member of the Minnesota Lynx

Meet the newest member of the Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx kick off the 2024 season Tuesday night against the Storm in Seattle.

With a core of young talent and an MVP candidate in Napheesa Collier, it should be an exciting season for Minnesota's most successful sports franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's game and the upcoming season.

When do the Lynx play next?

The Lynx tip off against the Storm at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

When is the Lynx's home opener?

The Lynx will play their first game of the season at Target Center on Friday. They'll take on the Storm again at 8:30 p.m.

How did the Lynx do last season?

The Lynx finished below .500 last year (19-21), but made the playoffs. They lost in the first round to the Connecticut Sun.

Despite the somewhat disappointing season, there were bright spots. Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhász both made the All-Rookie team, and Collier won Comeback Player of the Year and finished fourth in MVP voting.

Did the Lynx make any additions this offseason?

The Lynx added several pieces via free agency and the draft.

The talent influx began with a trade for Natasha Hiedeman in January. Hiedeman, whom the Lynx drafted in 2019 and traded to the Sun, averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season.

In free agency, the Lynx re-signed forward Bridget Carleton and added guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith, both previously of the Chicago Sky.

Then, in the draft, the Lynx took Alissa Pili out of Utah with the eighth overall pick. Pili is an elite scorer who started for five seasons in college.

Where do the Lynx stand in the preseason power rankings?

CBS Sports has the Lynx ranked sixth, right in the middle of the league.

"The Lynx didn't get as much attention as the Storm or Mercury for their offseason changes, but they quietly revamped their team," Jack Maloney wrote. "Without putting too much stock into preseason results, the early returns are positive, especially on the offensive end, where Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Natisha Hiedeman give them a ton of versatility and spacing around Napheesa Collier."