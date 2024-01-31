Minnesota Lynx trade for Connecticut Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx are adding one of their former draft picks via trade.

Natisha Hiedeman is coming from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for guard Tiffany Mitchell and the Lynx's second-round draft pick this year, the team announced Wednesday.

The Lynx drafted Hiedeman 18th overall in 2019, but traded her to the Sun on draft night. She saw limited play in the WNBA until the last two seasons. In 2023, she started all 40 games for the Sun, averaging 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

READ MORE: Moore, Augustus, McWilliams-Franklin headline 2024 Women's Basketball HOF Class

The veteran Mitchell played one season with the Lynx after spending seven seasons with the Indiana Fever. In Minnesota, she averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33 games, 21 of them starts.

The Lynx kick off the 2024 season on May 14 in Seattle against the Storm.