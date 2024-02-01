Minnesota Lynx sign 2 free agents, re-sign Bridget Carleton

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx have re-signed a key contributor and added two more players via free agency.

Forward Bridget Carleton is returning to the Lynx for her sixth season, and the team also announced the signings of guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith.

Carleton first came to Minnesota in 2019. Last season, she averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes a game.

Williams started every game for the Chicago Sky last season, averaging 10.4 points, 6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The 29-year-old former All-Star has spent most of her career with the Connecticut Sun.

Smith also started for the Sky last season. In 35 starts, she averaged 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds, both career highs. Smith was a finalist for Most Improved Player last year.

Earlier this week, the Lynx announced a trade for the Sun's Natisha Hiedeman.

The Lynx kick off the 2024 season on May 14 in Seattle against the Storm.