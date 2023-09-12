Lynx's Collier earns AP Comeback Player, All-WNBA honors; Miller, Juhasz make All-Rookie Team

Diamond Miller is 8th Lynx rookie to have 300+ points

MINNEAPOLIS — The Associated Press honored three Minnesota Lynx players with its yearly awards, including two rookies.

Napheesa Collier was named Comeback Player of the Year, along with Brittney Griner. Collier missed nearly all of last season after giving birth to her first child. She averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to help Minnesota earn the sixth seed in the playoffs.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier celebrates after making a basket while fouled during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr / AP

Collier also made second team All-WNBA.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1), center, drives on Washington Mystics guard Li Meng (3), right, during the Washington Mystics defeat of the Minnesota Lynx 83-72 at the Sports and Entertainment Arena in Washington DC on August 29, 2023. John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz were both named to the All Rookie Team. Miller averaged 12.1 points a game in her rookie season, while Juhasz logged 6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Miller was the team's first round pick, taken second overall, while Juhasz was drafted with the fourth pick in the second round.

UNCASVILLE, CT - AUGUST 01: Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz (14) boxes out during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun on August 1, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Lynx begin their first round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun Wednesday night.

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 2, 2023.