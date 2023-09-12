Lynx's Collier earns AP Comeback Player, All-WNBA honors; Miller, Juhasz make All-Rookie Team
MINNEAPOLIS — The Associated Press honored three Minnesota Lynx players with its yearly awards, including two rookies.
Napheesa Collier was named Comeback Player of the Year, along with Brittney Griner. Collier missed nearly all of last season after giving birth to her first child. She averaged 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds to help Minnesota earn the sixth seed in the playoffs.
Collier also made second team All-WNBA.
Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz were both named to the All Rookie Team. Miller averaged 12.1 points a game in her rookie season, while Juhasz logged 6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Miller was the team's first round pick, taken second overall, while Juhasz was drafted with the fourth pick in the second round.
The Lynx begin their first round playoff series against the Connecticut Sun Wednesday night.
Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 2, 2023.
