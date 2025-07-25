Minnesota Lynx take down Las Vegas Aces 109-78 for 14th straight home win

State Sen. Mitchell resigns after guilty verdict in burglary trial, and more headlines

Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Courtney Williams added 23, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 109-78 on Friday night for their 14th straight home win.

Williams shot 10 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 4 on 3-pointers. Collier was 7 for 12 and made 10 of 13 free throws to go along with nine rebounds.

Bridget Carleton added 14 points, Kayla McBride scored 13 and Jessica Shepard had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Lynx (22-4) won their fourth straight overall.

After leading 51-35 at halftime, Minnesota scored 34 points in the third quarter and led 85-61 heading to the fourth. In addition to shooting 9 for 20 on 3-pointers in the first three quarters, the Lynx added 22 free throws on 31 attempts. They finished 25 for 38 from the line and shot 54% overall, with 10 for 25 on 3s.

The Lynx reached 100 points with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and Anastasiia Olairi Kosu scored on back-to-back possessions near the one-minute mark for the final score of the game and Minnesota's largest lead of the night.

Las Vegas, playing on the road for the second consecutive night, shot 38%. A'ja Wilson led the Aces (12-13) with 15 points and Jackie Young scored 14.

A 3-pointer by Chelsea Gray gave Las Vegas a 14-12 lead before Minnesota finished the first quarter on a 15-4 run. Carleton made two 3s in the spurt and Collier added five points.

Williams, McBride and Collier all hit 3s late in the second quarter as the Lynx took a 51-35 lead at halftime.

Up next

Lynx visit Atlanta on Sunday, and Aces play at Dallas for their third road game in four days.